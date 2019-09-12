Orioles’ Jonathan Villar hits record-setting 6,106th home run of MLB season

Jonathan Villar’s seventh-inning home run Wednesday at Camden Yards was noteworthy in more than just the fact that it put the Orioles in position for their first win in over a week. It also made major league history.
In an unprecedented season for home runs across baseball, Villar’s 443-foot blast off left-hander Caleb Ferguson was the 6,106th home run in the majors this season, breaking a league-wide record set in 2017.
It seems where home runs are concerned, the Orioles are always in the thick of them. En route to their major league record 280 home runs allowed (and counting), the Orioles also allowed the most home runs in a season before May 1, gave up a record 62 to the New York Yankees and surrendered a record 13 to Gleyber Torres.
They were also not only the first team in major league history to hit multiple home runs in 10 straight games, but the first to allow multiple home runs in 10 straight games.