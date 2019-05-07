Jonathan Villar's grand slam shows when he hits, Orioles win. But Brandon Hyde wants consistency.

Jonathan Villar's second career grand slam, and first in an Orioles uniform, was all the offense required for a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night at Camden Yards.

It comes amid one of Villar's best stretches of the season, with hits in all five of the Orioles' games this month. He also had an early nine-game hitting streak and an 11-game on-base streak this season, but there’s been volatility that's kept him from reaching what the Orioles are now the third team to believe is a considerable ceiling.

So it's no wonder that even after his game-winning hit, Villar's answer to whether this season has been a good one for him — he's batting .273 with four home runs, six doubles, and a .761 OPS — his answer was quick.

"No," Villar said. "It's normal."

Even if Villar is slightly underplaying his performance so far, stretches like the one he's in now tantalize to the point that it's fair to wonder why he's not consistent. That's been the challenge from manager Brandon Hyde and third base coach José David Flores, who works with the infielders. They see when Villar is at his best, and they seem to understand what keeps him from reaching it on a daily basis.

"What's the difference?" Hyde said. "I think it's the game of baseball. I think we've had a lot of conversations with Jonny, and we're talking to Jon a lot, because we see the ability, and we see the upside and we see what kind of player that he can be. So, especially me and Flo, we're talking to him all the time about pitch-to-pitch, focusing pitch-to-pitch, catching the ball on defense, routine play, smart on the bases — all the just baseball plays, and Jon has bought in. We have great conversations, and I just love the way he's playing the game."

Villar seems like a good place for Hyde and his staff to invest their time. In the long-term, he can be a stabilizing piece on some Orioles teams whose best years are far in the future. A good couple of months could make him a valuable deadline trade piece for the third time in his career, most recently last July, when the Orioles acquired him in a package for Jonathan Schoop from the Milwaukee Brewers.

But from a simple wins-and-losses standpoint, Hyde probably sees the value of a productive Villar in his lineup. He has a hit in 11 of the Orioles' 13 wins, and drove in at least one run in seven of them. He entered Monday with a .327 batting average and a 1.005 OPS in wins, and a .244 average and a .599 OPS in losses.

Simply put, when he's producing at the top of the lineup, the Orioles are in good shape. He lost a first-inning double on a fan-interference call when a spectator reached over the fence and was ruled to have prevented JD Martinez from catching the ball near the left-field wall, but made up for it by golfing a curveball from Josh A. Smith with two outs and the bases loaded over the center-field fence for the Orioles' only runs.

"Jonny Villar is some kind of strong," Hyde said. "For a middle infielder, switch hitter, to be able to take the breaking ball down below the zone and be able to hit it out to center field, a high lofting home run to center field, it just shows you the strength he has.

"Jonny, too, like a lot of our guys, I think they're on the upswing of their career and still scratching the surface and still finding things on how to be a better player. Jon has got so many tools that you see certain things. He goes opposite field, possible homer, whatever it was, then he goes dead-center off a breaking ball below the zone. He's playing really good baseball."

