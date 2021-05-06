After historic no-hitter, here are 5 stats that stand out in Orioles pitcher John Means’ dominant start to season

Similarly to how every event in a game impacts win probability, so too does every pitch, and Means’ -9 run value on his changeup according to MLB’s Statcast data is tied for the best of any big league pitch with reigning Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer’s fastball. The next-best changeup is Gerrit Cole’s at -5. Opponents are whiffing on it 41.5 percent of the time they swing on it and batting just .102 off of it. For comparison’s sake, the next-best Orioles pitch on that leader board is Tanner Scott’s slider at -3 run value. Means does benefit in this counting stat from having thrown 200 change-ups, but considering it’s his best pitch and has been since his first outing in 2019 against the Yankees, why not throw it as often as possible?