John Means is ready for his first rehab start. The Orioles’ rotation is starving for his return.

Entering Saturday night’s game — in which Jorge López allowed four runs and 11 baserunners in 4 ⅔ innings — Baltimore’s starters had an 8.13 ERA since the game after Means’ early exit, by far the highest in baseball in that span. While pitching the fifth-fewest innings, they’ve allowed the fifth-most home runs. It’s been seven games since one of them completed five innings, a feat accomplished only eight times in 25 games since Means’ injury. In that time, their strikeout-to-walk ratio is the lowest of any rotation, with a league-low 15.7% of their opponent’s plate appearances ending in strikeouts while nearly double the proportion of their at-bats have ended in hits.