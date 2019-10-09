Probably when September hit, when rosters expanded. That was kind of my mentality. My mentality going into the year was, what’s the worst thing that can happen? I go down to Triple-A, where I thought I was going to start the season? I’m just going to go out there, let it eat, and I’m not too worried about getting outs. I just want to go out there, show my stuff, and it is what it is. That was my whole mentality. I was just like, OK, I had a good outing here, hopefully I won’t get optioned. Hopefully my next one goes well, and it goes well, and it kind of started to work itself out. I was very fortunate. I’m very lucky to get that opportunity, but my mentality really didn’t change throughout the whole year. Like I said at the All-Star Game — I didn’t think I was getting optioned, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘What is he going to tell me?’ But I didn’t really get comfortable all year, because I knew I had all my options, until September. My goal was to make it to September.