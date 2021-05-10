No-hitter makes John Means first Orioles pitcher to earn AL Player of the Week honors since 1994

It turns out John Means’ no-hitter broke another long drought.
Means’ no-hitter last week against the Seattle Mariners marked the Orioles’ first since 1991 and their first by a single pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1969. It also earned Means American League Player of the Week honors, Major League Baseball announced Monday. He’s the first Baltimore pitcher to earn that recognition since Arthur Rhodes in August 1994.
Unlike Rhodes, who threw shutouts in consecutive starts to end his 1994 season, Means got only one outing in his award-winning week, but it was a good one. He struck out 12 Mariners and walked none in his first career complete game, throwing a first-pitch strike to all but one of the 27 batters he faced. All that separated him from a perfect game was Sam Haggerty reaching on a dropped third strike in the third inning, and it marks the only no-hitter in major league history in which the only base runner reached in that manner.
The Orioles recognized Means with an on-field ceremony before Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. He received a framed jersey, the lineup card from that game and clippings of The Baltimore Sun’s coverage of the no-hitter. Manager Brandon Hyde also gave him a watch from the team, and the Orioles Charitable Foundation donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore on Means’ behalf.
Means, 28, is the first Oriole overall to be named AL Player of the Week since Trey Mancini in September 2019. On the National League side, former Orioles left-hander Wade Miley was named Player of the Week after he no-hit the Cleveland Indians on Friday. There have been four no-hitters already in the 2021 season, not including Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner’s seven-inning feat that came as part of a doubleheader.
Means is scheduled to follow up his no-hitter Tuesday at the New York Mets’ Citi Field, the same ballpark he began the 11-start streak of dominance he’s on. Only twice in that span has Means allowed more than one run, and he leads all qualified starters in WHIP and batting average against in that span, while ranking second in ERA.
