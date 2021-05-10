No-hitter makes John Means first Orioles pitcher to earn AL Player of the Week honors since 1994

Unlike Rhodes, who threw shutouts in consecutive starts to end his 1994 season, Means got only one outing in his award-winning week, but it was a good one. He struck out 12 Mariners and walked none in his first career complete game, throwing a first-pitch strike to all but one of the 27 batters he faced. All that separated him from a perfect game was Sam Haggerty reaching on a dropped third strike in the third inning, and it marks the only no-hitter in major league history in which the only base runner reached in that manner.