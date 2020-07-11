John Means revels in selection as Orioles’ Opening Day starter: ‘I was just fighting for a job'

Hyde said it would be “challenging” to get any player who hasn’t yet participated in camp ready for Opening Day. Outfielders Dwight Smith Jr. and Anthony Santander have yet to participate for reasons the team has not disclosed. … Right-handed reliever Dillon Tate took a line drive off his forearm during Friday’s intrasquad game and had a precautionary MRI, Hyde said. … Infielder Richie Martin broke a fingernail on the bases Friday and had a cut underneath, but Hyde said he won’t be out long. … Left-hander Ty Blach, who exited Thursday’s intrasquad while warming up for a second inning, is still experiencing elbow soreness, with some inflammation in the elbow, Hyde said.