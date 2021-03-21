How Opening Day starter John Means can take next step as Orioles’ ace

“Honestly, it comes down to execution,” Means said. “I’m good at getting to two strikes, but it’s just putting guys away, and it’s something I thought the last couple games of the year, I felt like I was doing well. It was really just trying to stay attacking, but it’s that put away pitch, that last pitch that you need that swing and miss that I’ve got to take care of and just limit the foul balls. I think most of the year last year, I was leaving a lot of balls over the middle of the plate, and that was part of the reason. Just with two strikes, not going right down the middle, but working the edges and just executing.”