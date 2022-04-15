Orioles put left-hander John Means on 10-day injured list with left elbow strain

The Orioles have put left-hander John Means on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow strain after the 28-year-old exited his start Wednesday with left forearm tightness, the club announced Friday.

Means, the Orioles’ top starter, was supposed to work five or six innings, throwing up to 85 pitches, but he lasted only four innings on 51 throws before being pulled against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Forearm strains are at times precursors to elbow injuries.

As a corresponding move, left-handed pitcher Kevin Smith, the Orioles’ No. 20 prospect according to Baseball America, was removed from their 40-man roster and cleared outright waivers, and right-hander Travis Lakins Sr. had his contract selected, joining the Orioles in Baltimore ahead of their series with the New York Yankees.

This story will be updated.