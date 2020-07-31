Orioles All-Star John Means flashes mattress-fueled velocity increase in rough 2020 debut

Means said he used the quarantine-mattress sessions to work on keeping his front side closed more, allowing him to better stay on plane toward home plate. In Thursday’s start against the New York Yankees, Means’ fastball averaged 95.2 mph, a large spike from 2019′s 91.7 mph, per Statcast. His average changeup velocity was also higher, at 84.1 mph compared to 80.9 mph last year.