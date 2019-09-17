Even in rough start, Orioles’ John Means displays continued growth in efficiency

But since breaking out of his second-half funk, Means has consistently been something he wasn’t, even as he pieced together an All-Star first half: efficient. Although Means surrendered five runs in 5⅔ innings in Monday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers, he has averaged roughly five fewer pitches per inning in his past five starts than he did in his first 19. In all five of those outings, he has worked into the sixth inning, pitching into the seventh in four of them.