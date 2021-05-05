No perfect game? Orioles’ John Means isn’t bothered by that dropped third strike in no-hitter vs. Mariners.

“It’s fine,” he said. “It happens to everybody. It’s not a big deal. I’m just happy that I got through it. Honestly, I’m happy I got a complete game. I’ve been stuck in the seventh inning. That was the farthest I’ve gone so far, to be able to go the eighth and ninth, I was happy with that. But to get a no-hitter, I could care less that it wasn’t a perfect game.”