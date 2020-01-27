Orioles All-Star John Means on Astros’ sign-stealing scandal: ‘I don’t exactly love cheating’

The Red Sox remain under investigation for reportedly also using technology to steal signs in 2018, when they won the World Series. That September, Means made his major league debut in relief against Boston, allowing five runs in 3⅓ innings. He posted a 2.89 ERA in five starts against the Red Sox in 2019, when he was the Orioles’ All-Star Game representative and finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting. The Astros and Los Angeles Angels are the only AL teams, outside of Baltimore, Means has yet to face in his career.