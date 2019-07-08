'This is still your path': Orioles’ John Means skyrockets from edge of retirement to All-Star

John Means didn’t have a professional headshot to attach to his profile, so he went with a picture of himself in an Orioles jersey and a Bowie Baysox cap. His work experience was limited — he put “Professional Baseball Player” for his time in the minors and “Substitute Teacher” for the offseason job that taught him he’s not great with kindergartners.

Accepting the possibility that he soon had to begin life after baseball, Means made himself a LinkedIn page.

Back with Double-A Bowie for a third straight season, Means thought he might have peaked. A left-handed pitcher who never threw particularly hard, he faced an uphill battle. Each outing with the Baysox made him further doubt whether he was supposed to play baseball.

“I’ve never felt like that after baseball games before,” Means said, “where you think your career is over, you think you’re going to quit.”

But he thought of the people who supported him. The dad who took him to practice every afternoon. The few coaches who thought he was worthy of a spot on their teams. The fiancée who never stopped believing in him.

So he kept going, and one opportunity led to the next. The latest comes Tuesday, when Means will represent the Orioles in the All-Star Game in Cleveland. The 26-year-old rookie never received such an honor in the minors.

“I’m the last person everybody who has played with me and against me would’ve thought is a major league All-Star,” Means said.

Means said he never considered himself worthy throughout a first half in which his 2.50 ERA ranks second among American League pitchers with at least 80 innings. He was getting ready to book an All-Star break trip home to Kansas to see his family when Orioles manager Brandon Hyde altered his plans with the announcement.

Instead, they’ll come to Cleveland, where he’ll be an All-Star, a year removed from contemplating retirement.

“He has no capability of [BSing] anybody,” said his fiancée, Caroline Stanley. “He doesn't know how to suck up. That's just not who he is. He always just hoped that his play would do the talking.”

Humble beginnings

On June 29, Stanley got a text from a member of the Orioles’ public relations staff asking whether Means had called. Perplexed, she texted him: “Do you have something to tell me?”

Even once Means called, Stanley had to pry out the words “All-Star.”

“It's almost like he didn't want to say it because he didn't even believe it was real,” she said. “Honestly, we just started laughing. We've just been giggling our way through the year.”

Means entered spring training assuming he would be among the Orioles’ first cuts. An offseason figuring out how to use his repertoire and 6-foot-3 frame led to an uptick in fastball velocity and an improved changeup. He broke camp as a reliever, perceived as one of the last players to make the roster, but since permanently joining the rotation in late April, he has pitched at least five innings every start.

Compare that performance with a year ago, when Stanley had just retired from her career as a soccer goalie and Means’ Double-A ERA sat over 4.00 for the third straight season.

“He's such a confident, unwavering guy,” Stanley said, “and I had never seen him like that.”

They met at a New Year’s Eve get-together in 2015. Despite both being professional athletes from the Kansas City area — Means from Kansas and Stanley from Missouri — she had never heard of him, and Means’ quiet nature made him seem uninterested.

First impressions aren’t among Means’ strengths. Standing 5-foot-4 as an Olathe East High School freshman, he spent that season on the “D” team, two levels below junior varsity.

“If he wasn't the last kid picked, he was probably the second last,” said his father, Alan.

His fall coach, Jerald Van Rheen, asked during Means’ junior year whether he expected to make varsity. When Means flatly said no, Van Rheen offered an alternative: play for him at Gardner-Edgerton as the starting first baseman, No. 3 hitter and second starter behind Bubba Starling, eventually the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft.

That night, Van Rheen got a call from Means’ father.

“Thank you,” Alan told him, “because he couldn't get that smile through the front door when he got home, thinking that somebody thought he was good."

Alan and Jill Means already planned to move, making it an easy decision. Alan, who started work at a trucking company at midnight so he could take Means to practice, and Jill, a marketing manager, had invested too much into Means’ dreams to let the opportunity pass.

With Starling as a teammate, Means played in front of scouts regularly. The Atlanta Braves drafted him in the 46th round after he graduated.

“The ones that are really good are confident, and they tell people that they're good,” Van Rheen said. “John would never tell anybody what he was going to do. He would just go out and do it."

Gail Burton / AP Orioles pitcher John Means walks to the dugout before playing the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Baltimore. Orioles pitcher John Means walks to the dugout before playing the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (Gail Burton / AP)

‘He proved everybody wrong’

Means refers to the Braves’ selection as a “courtesy pick,” the result of them seeing him because of Starling. The 46th round, he is well aware, no longer exists.

But at Fort Scott Community College, it made him stand out as “the draft pick.” He struggled his freshman fall and opened the season throwing in the Greyhounds’ midweek games, facing the JV teams of even smaller schools.

“I didn’t have any other offers,” Means said. “Division I, Division II, Division III — you name it, I didn’t have it.”

After a teammate butted heads with coaches and got suspended, Means was pushed into Fort Scott’s weekend rotation. His first conference start came against Cowley County, a perennial junior college contender.

In the Greyhounds’ only victory of a four-game series, Means struck out 10 in a two-hit shutout.