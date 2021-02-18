Orioles pitcher John Means found his best form to end 2020, so the only change is his mustache

“I left last year feeling a lot better than I did in 2019,” Means said, comparing last year with his rookie season in which he had a 3.60 ERA and was the Orioles’ lone All-Star. “I thought I didn’t finish the year very well in 2019, and obviously the beginning of 2020 was rough and I was really excited to finish the way I did and just really excited to keep on with that momentum.”