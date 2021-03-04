Orioles CEO John Angelos reiterates team’s commitment to Baltimore in radio interview: ‘It will never move’

“There’s no sense in doing a five- or 10-year extension, because what that tends to do, because we’re all human, is we all put it on the back shelf for the first two, three, four or five years,” Angelos said. “That’s going to let things deteriorate. This partnership is too important to Baltimore, too important to the economy of Maryland. We’re going to reinvest, we’re all going to carry the load, and we’re going to get it done, and this just gives us the runway to do that.”