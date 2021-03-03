Former Orioles manager Joe Altobelli, who led club to 1983 World Series title, dies at 88

Joe Altobelli, who succeeded Earl Weaver as Orioles manager and led the club to its last World Series title in 1983, died Wednesday of natural causes. He was 88.
Altobelli provided a calm alternative to the fiery Weaver as he guided a veteran roster to its last season of glory in the “Oriole Way” era.
He was known as “Mr. Baseball” in his adopted home of Rochester, New York, where he played as a minor league first baseman and managed the Red Wings, then the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, from 1971-1976. His teams finished first four times in those six seasons and featured a parade of future Orioles standouts, including Bobby Grich, Don Baylor, Doug DeCinces, Al Bumbry, Dennis Martinez, Rich Dauer, Eddie Murray, Mike Flanagan and Scott McGregor.
“The kids who came up from there executed all the plays the way I wanted,” Weaver once said in praising Altobelli’s minor-league work. “You didn’t have to reteach them anything.”
Altobelli managed 11 seasons in the club’s farm system, learning the “Oriole Way” from the ground up before moving to his first major league managing job, for the San Francisco Giants, in 1977. He led the Giants for two seasons and then worked on the New York Yankees coaching staff before the Orioles tabbed him to replace the retired Weaver in 1982.
The Orioles had lost the American League East to the Milwaukee Brewers on the last day of the 1982 season, and Altobelli made it clear he had come to provide a steady hand, not rock the boat built by Weaver and general manager Hank Peters.
“Usually, as a rule, a man in this position says something like, ‘We’ll be turning things around here next year,’” he said at his introductory news conference. “But I’m just going to try to keep the show going.”
With Murray and Cal Ripken Jr. at the heart of the lineup and a deep pitching staff led by McGregor, Flanagan and rookie Mike Boddicker, Altobelli’s club pulled away in September to win the American League East by six games. The Orioles then defeated Tony LaRussa’s Chicago White Sox 3-1 in the American League Championship Series and held the Philadelphia Phillies to nine runs total in a 4-1 World Series romp.
Though Altobelli was known for his hands-off style, he managed the Orioles through several tight spots in that postseason. In Game 4 of the World Series, for example, he sent up four straight pinch hitters to rally his team from a 3-2 deficit.
The Orioles won 85 games in 1984 but never had a chance to catch the 104-win Detroit Tigers. They were off to a 29-26 start in 1985 when owner Edward Bennett Williams fired Altobelli and turned back to Weaver in a desperate attempt to inspire a declining roster.