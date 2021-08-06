As J.J. Hardy goes into the Orioles Hall of Fame, his winning impact could be a lesson to the current club | ANALYSIS

It’s fair to wonder whether any kind of big move at shortstop is even required for the Orioles this winter. They’ve done well with the inexpensive, short-term fixes in José Iglesias and Freddy Galvis, and Ramón Urías is doing a passable job there now on a league-minimum salary. He might not be the bridge to the Gunnar Henderson/Jordan Westburg/Joey Ortiz generation that could arrive at the end of 2022 or in 2023 that will move the needle, though, and if the Orioles are looking for one, a veteran who could do what Hardy did on and off the field would be ideal.