Orioles make a splash: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is coming to Camden Yards as two Baltimore institutions partner up

The largest offseason acquisition for the Orioles might not be on the field. It could be in the concourse near section 72 of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood announced a partnership with the Orioles on Wednesday to occupy a fixed location at Camden Yards, with dishes including Crab Cake Egg Roll, Shrimp Roll, Crab Cake Roll, Crabby Fries and Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter. The restaurant said it will donate $1 from each Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter sold to benefit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in honor of Gaba, a superfan who died at 14 from cancer in 2020.

Advertisement

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood opened in 1974 in Dundalk, which remains its primary location. But Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has expanded its reach through four food trucks and a partnership with the Ravens, which includes a location inside M&T Bank Stadium.

“I grew up as an Orioles fan and watched the games as a little boy from inside of the restaurant,” Jimmy’s Famous Seafood co-owner Antonios Minadakis wrote in a release. “It’s an emotional day that I’ve always dreamed of — ensuring our father’s legacy will always be remembered. I know he is smiling down.”

Advertisement

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood first hinted at a partnership in February when it tweeted at the Orioles, asking the team to follow the restaurant back because it had “an idea.” A month later, the details were finalized, adding the Orioles to a list of partners that includes the Washington Nationals, Aberdeen IronBirds, Pepsi and the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship.