Orioles legend Jim Palmer out of broadcast booth while dealing with myelitis

Orioles legend Jim Palmer is out of the MASN broadcast booth while dealing with myelitis, inflammation of the spinal cord that Palmer tweeted was caused by shingles.
The 73-year-old Palmer is the winningest pitcher in Orioles history and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. He credited the Orioles’ team trainers and doctors for suggesting he get an MRI, which revealed the infection.
Palmer spent his entire 19-year career with the Orioles and has spent another 27 as a color commentator on the team’s broadcasts. He did not say when he will return to the broadcast booth.
The Orioles issued support to Palmer through their team Twitter account.