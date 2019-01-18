Sports Orioles

Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer auctioning off 1977 Gold Glove award, signed jersey

Jon Meoli
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Former Orioles ace and Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is offering up a couple of pieces of memorabilia from his career in an auction this month.

Palmer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and current Orioles television analyst, is selling his 1977 Rawlings Gold Glove Award and a 1972 game-worn uniform through the sports auctioneers Lelands.

The Gold Glove Award, the second of four straight that Palmer won in the late 1970s, was up to a bid of $5,314 as of Friday morning, while the jersey, which is from the third of his All-Star seasons, was up to $11,123.

The auctions run through Feb. 1.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
36°