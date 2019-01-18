Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer auctioning off 1977 Gold Glove award, signed jersey

Former Orioles ace and Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is offering up a couple of pieces of memorabilia from his career in an auction this month.

Palmer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and current Orioles television analyst, is selling his 1977 Rawlings Gold Glove Award and a 1972 game-worn uniform through the sports auctioneers Lelands.

The Gold Glove Award, the second of four straight that Palmer won in the late 1970s, was up to a bid of $5,314 as of Friday morning, while the jersey, which is from the third of his All-Star seasons, was up to $11,123.

The auctions run through Feb. 1.

