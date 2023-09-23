Orioles to celebrate Hall of Famer Jim Palmer’s 60 years with franchise in pregame ceremony Friday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hall of Famer Jim Palmer speaks with the media at Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a celebration of the 1983 World Series championship team. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Ahead of their Sept. 29 game with the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles will recognize Hall of Famer Jim Palmer’s 60 years with the organization.

Palmer, 77, signed with Baltimore in August 1963. The right-handed pitcher spent all 19 of his major league seasons with the Orioles, winning 268 games, three Cy Young Awards and three World Series titles. He’s spent many of the years since in the broadcast booth, calling Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network when the team announced the celebration.

We are excited to celebrate Jim Palmer’s 60th year with the club with a pregame ceremony next Friday at The Yard! pic.twitter.com/sZEomG2TbW — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 23, 2023

“We are honoring Jim Palmer in a special pregame ceremony as we celebrate 60 years with the organization and a list of accomplishments that could take us the rest of the game to fill,” MASN play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown said.

“I guess I’ll have to be there then,” Palmer quipped in response.

After listing off some of the accomplishments of Palmer’s playing career, Brown added, “Beyond that, you’ve been such an incredible broadcast partner and friend to so many of us through the years.”