Orioles promote prospect Jahmai Jones, designate Maikel Franco for assignment amid infield shuffle ahead of Angels series

Jones, who turned 24 earlier this month, was batting .238/.329/.417 with 11 home runs and 10 steals for Norfolk. With the Orioles’ production from their second basemen being the worst in baseball — their collective .607 OPS is the lowest of all 30 teams’ second base units — Jones has been viewed as a possible solution for most of the season, but the organization wanted him to improve defensively at the position. Jones, drafted in the second round in 2015, was exclusively an outfielder as a professional until 2018.