Why the Orioles acquiring Jahmai Jones represents a new facet of their trade strategies | ANALYSIS

Jones certainly isn’t a plug-and-play option who is going to be written into the Orioles’ Opening Day lineup come April 1 in Boston just because he made his major league debut last year for the Angels. He is, however, the first player the Orioles have acquired in a trade under Elias in which the return can reasonably be said to have both the present and future in mind — and where there’s a case to be made that the clearest value is what the Orioles brought in as opposed to what they sent out.