Orioles agree to terms with first overall pick Jackson Holliday; record deal pending physical

The Orioles have reached an agreement with first overall draft pick Jackson Holliday, pending a physical, for $8.19 million, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Sun. The bonus for Holliday, a high school shortstop from Oklahoma and the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, is a record for a high school draft pick and narrowly edged out the bonus catcher Adley Rutschman received in 2019 for the largest in team history.

The slot value for the first overall pick was $8,846,900, so Holliday’s agreed value is slightly lower. The Orioles’ policy is to not comment on deals until they are official.

Advertisement

Holliday is the second top pick the Orioles have made under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, and the third in the franchise’s history. The signing bonus the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed with Druw Jones, the second pick in the draft, was $8.189 million, according to multiple reports. That broke the previous record for a high school draft pick, set in 2019 by Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

With an $8.19 million bonus from the Orioles for Holliday, the 18-year-old from Stillwater, Oklahoma, now holds the top spot.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.