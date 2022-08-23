Orioles sending first overall pick Jackson Holliday to Low-A Delmarva to finish first pro season

After dominating in his first stint of professional baseball, first overall draft pick Jackson Holliday is heading to Low-A Delmarva to close his first season in the Orioles’ system. He’ll make his debut with the Shorebirds on Thursday.

Holliday, 18, hit .409 with a 1.167 OPS in eight games in the Florida Complex League, which concluded its season Tuesday. The son of seven-time major league All-Star Matt Holliday recorded nine hits in 22 at-bats with a double and a home run while walking 10 times against two strikeouts. He also stole three bases in as many tries.

Last month, the Orioles made Holliday the third No. 1 overall pick in team history before signing him to a franchise-record bonus of $8.19 million that also represented the largest ever given to a high school draftee. At Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, Holliday hit .685 with a .749 on-base percentage and 1.392 slugging percentage with 17 home runs and 30 steals in his 40-game senior season.

Adley Rutschman’s preseason tricep strain prevented the Orioles from capitalizing on an aspect of MLB’s new CBA. They’ve now given themselves another opportunity with a second No. 1 overall prospect in Gunnar Henderson. https://t.co/KaARTqsrhM — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) August 23, 2022

He already ranks among the game’s top prospects, with MLB Pipeline placing him 14th and Baseball America having him 41st. In both lists, he’s the Orioles’ No. 3 prospect, trailing infielder Gunnar Henderson and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who are both at Triple-A Norfolk.

With Delmarva, Holliday will join several of his fellow draftees. Eleven other members of the Orioles’ 2022 draft class are already with the Shorebirds, including fellow first-day picks Dylan Beavers (No. 33 overall pick), Max Wagner (No. 42) and Jud Fabian (No. 67).