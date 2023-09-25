Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday, pictured Sept. 5, slashed .323/.442/.499 for an OPS of .941 this season across four minor league levels. (Billy Schuerman / The Virginian-Pilot) (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot)

Just over a year ago, a baby-faced, 18-year-old Jackson Holliday was terrorizing high school pitchers in his hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Flash forward to Monday and Holliday is still a teenager and he’s still terrorizing opposing pitchers — only now they’re professionals. The 19-year-old has put together an outstanding 2023 season and has reached Triple-A, where the average pitcher is 27 years old.

For his standout season, Holliday was named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year, becoming the second straight Oriole with the accolade after Gunnar Henderson, another left-handed-hitting infielder drafted by Baltimore out of high school, won the award in 2022. Henderson is now the favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year.

Holliday won Baseball America’s 2022 High School Player of the Year and, with Monday’s honor, joined former Minnesota Twins Joe Mauer and Byron Buxton and Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as the only players to receive both distinctions.

Holliday, picked by the Orioles with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, flew through the Orioles’ minor league system this year. The shortstop began in Low-A Delmarva, hitting .396 in 14 games before being promoted to High-A Aberdeen where he, again, impressed.

There, Holliday posted an on-base-percentage of .452 and, by July was in Double-A Bowie, where it was more of the same: He hit .338 and, finally, moved up to Triple-A for the season’s final month.

Holliday is the second youngest player in Triple-A and became only the third high school position player picked first overall to reach that level in his first full professional season. In his 125 games across the four rungs of the minor league ladder, Holliday slashed .323/.442/.499 for an OPS of .941.

Holliday and the Triple-A Norfolk Tides will play in the International League championship beginning Tuesday against the Durham Bulls.

Although unlikely, it is possible the playoff-bound Orioles could add Holliday to their postseason roster. If not, it is likely he will make his MLB debut in 2024.