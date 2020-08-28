Orioles return to play as MLB honors Jackie Robinson: ‘None of this happens without what Jackie did’

“We’re just proud of the fact that we’re educating ourselves and understanding what’s going on in the world,” Givens said. “As far as playing last night, we did it as a team. We’re brothers. We’re doing it as far as just having each other’s backs. It was not focused on baseball, and basically just the fact that we all stuck together and we decided as a whole and we didn’t take any grief of how we did it, we think as a whole what we did was best.”