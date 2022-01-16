César Prieto gives Orioles potential 2022 infield help as part of international signing class

If Prieto handles his first assignment in the same way he did playing in his home country, the Orioles likely wouldn’t wait to promote him, as they showed a desire to make sure prospects were consistently being challenged because that’s when they believe growth takes place. Although promotions to the majors come with other considerations, such a move would enter him in a pool of infielders that currently features Rougned Odor, a veteran who has largely struggled in recent seasons, and a collection of players who are still trying to establish themselves at the major league level in Ramón Urías, Jorge Mateo and Kelvin Gutiérrez. The Orioles feel Prieto can handle short and third if needed, Perez said, a utility skillset that would be beneficial in the majors.