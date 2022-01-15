Orioles announce international signing class, with CF Braylin Tavera receiving team’s largest bonus for Latin American teenager

The Orioles had historically been inactive in this market until late in Dan Duquette’s tenure as general manager, typically trading away international bonus pool slots rather than spending them on young talent that has grown to make up a large portion of major league rosters. One of Mike Elias’ earliest hires as executive vice president and general manager was Koby Perez as senior director of international scouting. Given that these deals are generally agreed upon years in advance, Elias, Perez and the Orioles have largely been working from behind in putting together their classes, but Saturday’s group, along with October’s groundbreaking for a new academy in the Dominican Republic, shows their progress toward catching up.