Orioles announce international signing class, with CF Braylin Tavera receiving team’s largest bonus for Latin American teenager

The Orioles’ continued investment in the Latin American market reached a new peak Saturday.
With the latest international signing period opening Saturday, the Orioles announced an initial 24-player class that includes what is reportedly the largest signing bonus they have given to a Latin American teenager. Braylin Tavera, a 16-year-old center fielder out of the Dominican Republic, received a $1.7 million signing bonus, according to a source with direct knowledge of the agreement, an amount Baseball America considers one of the 20 largest bonuses handed out throughout the league. The Orioles were tied for the largest possible bonus pool at almost $6.3 million, per Baseball America.
Along with Tavera, the Orioles signed Dominican shortstop Leandro Arias, 16, who MLB Pipeline ranked as a top 50 prospect in the class, for $600,000. Cuban infielder César Prieto and Dominican shortstop Edwin Amparo, 17, received bonuses of $650,000. As a 22-year-old with experience playing for the Cuban national team, Prieto could be pushing toward the majors much sooner than many of the Orioles’ other recent signings. Tavera, Prieto, Amparo and Arias will receive four of the six largest international signing bonuses the Orioles have given out under Elias and Perez, with outfielder Thomas Sosa receiving $400,000. Ten other members of the class received a six-figure bonus, per the Orioles.
Tavera’s bonus surpasses the $1.3 million Baltimore gave to Dominican catcher Samuel Basallo last year. Basallo and Venezuelan shortstop Maikol Hernández ($1.2 million) were the first two Latin American amateurs to receive seven-figure bonuses from the Orioles.
The Orioles had historically been inactive in this market until late in Dan Duquette’s tenure as general manager, typically trading away international bonus pool slots rather than spending them on young talent that has grown to make up a large portion of major league rosters. One of Mike Elias’ earliest hires as executive vice president and general manager was Koby Perez as senior director of international scouting. Given that these deals are generally agreed upon years in advance, Elias, Perez and the Orioles have largely been working from behind in putting together their classes, but Saturday’s group, along with October’s groundbreaking for a new academy in the Dominican Republic, shows their progress toward catching up.
“For the third-straight year we are excited about the talented individuals that are joining the organization,” Perez said in a statement. “It was another challenging year with the unique circumstances and protocols, and I couldn’t be prouder of how our staff adjusted and excelled. With the exciting news this year of a new, state-of-the-art academy being built, and the progress the last two classes have already made, the continued construction of our international pipeline will only benefit the organization and eventually the Major League club moving forward.”
Although many of the players who signed Saturday are teenagers years away from reaching Camden Yards, the Orioles are already experiencing benefits from their recent investments, with several members of previous classes set to play for full-season minor league affiliates for the first time in 2022.
These agreements are permitted under the MLB owners’ current lockout of the players because they do not impact teams’ 40-man rosters.
This story will be updated.
Orioles’ international signing class
SS Edwin Amparo, Domincan Republic
SS Leandro Arias, Dominican Republic
SS Cristian Benavides, Venezuela
RHP Ezequiel Bonilla, Panama
SS Edrei Campos, Dominican Republic
SS Elis Cuevas, Dominican Republic
RHP Adrián Delgado, Venezuela
INF Aron Estrada, Venezuela
OF Jean Mata, Venezuela
RHP Elías Moscoso, Venezuela
C José Noguera, Venezuela
C Andrés Nolaya, Venezuela
RHP Jesús Palacios, Venezuela
LHP Andrés Parra, Venezuela
SS Fernando Peguero, Dominican Republic
RHP Juan Peña, Dominican Republic
INF César Prieto, Cuba
OF Raylin Ramos, Dominican Republic
OF Yirber Ruiz, Dominican Republic
SS Adriam Santos, Dominican Republic
OF Thomas Sosa, Dominican Republic
OF Braylin Tavera, Dominican Republic
RHP Henry Tejada, Dominican Republic
INF Alfredo Velásquez, Venezuela