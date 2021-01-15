Orioles announce ‘landmark’ international signing class with club’s first million-dollar bonuses for Latin American amateurs

“I thought it was going to be … difficult to put together a class with real headliners in 2020, and I think, like I said earlier, this is a tribute to the connections and experience that Koby has that he found ways to do that with guys that, obviously, we like these players with the bonuses that we’re giving them, but the industry and the publications, for what that’s worth, recognize that these are our top players in the class, as well, so that’s not easy to do,” Elias said. “I think as we go forward here in the next couple of years, the lack of activity prior will haunt us less and less as we go forward with these classes.”