Orioles add to international signing class with 7 prospects out of Dominican Republic

The signings of third baseman Albert Calderón; shortstop José Cosma; outfielder Ronnie Martínez; and right-handed pitchers Yonatan Pineda, Christopher Ramírez, Rafael Ramírez, and Luis Sánchez are for a total of $850,000, per a source with knowledge of the situation, with Martínez leading the way at $235,000. Sánchez ($200,000), Cosma ($170,000) and Rafael Ramírez ($110,000) also received six-figure bonuses, of which the Orioles have now given out 21 this year.