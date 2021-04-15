Two weeks into season, Orioles’ unproductive infield could be getting shake-up it needs | ANALYSIS

“What Ramón does offensively is he uses the whole field and drives the ball the other way,” Hyde said. “You saw the power there in that first game with the opposite-field homer. I did see that at the end of the year last year, so that’s intriguing for me is a guy who can stay on the baseball, use the middle of the field. And really his strength is that right-center field gap, so he showed that yesterday with that base hit up the middle, kind of pulling his hands inside, as well as showing the power he has in the first game. You don’t see that very much anymore, is a guy who really has an opposite-field approach, and I really like that about him, in that he is able to cover the outer part of the plate and hurt guys to the opposite side.”