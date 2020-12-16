Breaking down the five ways the Orioles can fill their infield needs this winter

Speaking last week, general manager and executive vice president Mike Elias noted that there were several different routes the Orioles could go to fill those gaps. For example, new infielder Yolmer Sánchez, a Gold Glove-winning second baseman, could get looks at shortstop in spring training. Additionally, he said the team is looking at both free agents who would be blessed with a starting role come spring training as well as trade or free-agent candidates who aren’t yet established but would still be leaders for the job.