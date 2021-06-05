Orioles ace John Means exits with left-shoulder fatigue in first inning of 10-4 loss to Indians, to undergo MRI

Amid his All-Star rookie season in 2019, Means had two brief stints on the injured list, with each requiring him to miss only a couple of starts. The first was a left-shoulder strain, and he returned to allow two earned runs in 12 innings to close out his first half. As he struggled in his first starts after the break, the Orioles put him on the IL with a left biceps strain. He faltered in his first two starts back then worked at least five innings eight straight times, pitching into the seventh in five of those starts.