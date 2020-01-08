“We got five young pitchers back [from those trades] that we like, that are part of our future now that they’re in our minor league system,” Elias said. “They’re contributing the accumulation of talent that is our focus right now. Our strategic objective continues to be to bring in as much young talent as possible, but that does not rule us out of looking to bring in veteran talent that makes sense for us, that helps the team, that fits a need, that will radiate out to the rest of the club — which is exactly what we think this acquisition means.