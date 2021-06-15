Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected in first inning of Monday’s game against Indians

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected in the first inning of Monday night’s game at Progressive Field in Cleveland for arguing a hit-by-pitch on Dean Kremer’s second batter of the game.
It happened as Indians shortstop Amed Rosario swung at what would have been the third strike.
Cleveland went on to score three runs after first base umpire Nestor Ceja ejected Hyde following the replay review to overturn the strikeout.
Monday was Hyde’s sixth ejection as a manager and second of the season. His first came April 8 against the Boston Red Sox
This story will be updated