Orioles' Hunter Harvey's spring debut Monday to feature new splitter, no reins: 'I feel like they're letting me be me'

When Orioles pitching prospect Hunter Harvey takes the mound for his scheduled outing Monday in Fort Myers against the Minnesota Twins, he'll do so armed with a new pitch he believes could be the difference-maker to bring him to the majors in the same way it did for his All-Star father, Bryan.

Harvey, the 2013 first-round pick who has logged just 174 2/3 innings due to myriad injuries including Tommy John elbow reconstruction in 2017 and a shoulder injury in 2018, will pitch in relief behind Nate Karns and use a split-fingered fastball he says the previous Orioles regime prevented him from throwing in the name of protecting him.

"It's nice — they're kind of letting me be me," Harvey, 24, said. "I've been babied the last couple of years with everything I've been allowed to do, so being able to just go out there and be normal — they're letting me throw what I feel like I'm best with. That's really nice."

Such protections were warranted given Harvey's injury history, though they ultimately didn't keep him healthy. Elbow soreness shut him down in July 2014 as he was tearing through the South Atlantic League for Low-A Delmarva, he had a leg fracture in spring training 2015 before his elbow acted up on his way back to the mound, and he had a groin injury that required core muscle surgery in 2016. He made five appearances before his elbow gave out, and returned from Tommy John surgery late in the 2017 season.

He competed for a rotation spot in 2018 in spring training, but was shuffled out of the major league picture by free agent signings. When he went to Bowie, they put him in a six-man rotation and limited his innings, which couldn't prevent the fact that he injured his shoulder when his shirt-sleeve got caught on the dugout fencing while he ducked backward to avoid a line drive. He didn't return to the mound after forearm soreness cropped up during his rehab.

Harvey says this has been a spring with no such restrictions, even as manager Brandon Hyde has repeated often that all he wants for Harvey is for him to end camp healthy. He'll be pitching in the third Grapefruit League game this spring, after not appearing until March 6 last year. He's had two live batting practice sessions against Orioles hitters — one with one six-minute session and the second with two.

The second was when hitters, including Trey Mancini and Austin Wynns, came out raving about his splitter, a pitch Harvey hadn't thrown before. Harvey has always featured a big fastball that tops out in the mid-90s, and he's always had a plus curveball. But the changeup wasn't a pitch that worked for him. He said in his first major league camp in 2015, he threw a few splitters but was told not to because the staff didn't want it to hurt his forearm.

He worked on the pitch with his father, Bryan, a two-time All-Star who Harvey said wouldn't have gotten to the big leagues without it. They're hoping for the same thing to happen with the younger Harvey, who spent three days in the majors last year but never pitched.

"This year, I think the coaching staff, they're a little more open to it," Harvey said. "I think they're in kind of the mindset I am. I couldn't throw the changeup very good. Never got the feel for it, and I've got a good feel for the splitter, so I think they're a little more open to that. I know [pitching coach Doug Brocail] threw one, so it helps out to have somebody to talk to. It's just something that feels better to me, and I'm able to throw it. ... It's been easier for me to throw that than the changeups."

A third pitch that looks more like his fastball will be crucial to Harvey succeeding at the next level, and the Orioles were also toying with him throwing a slider last year before his arm started hurting again. Harvey said bullpen coach John Wasdin, then the minor league pitching coordinator, worked on it with him during one of his trips to Bowie, "but it's kind of on the back-burner right now.

"We're not worried about it right now," Harvey said. "We're more worried about getting everything else more consistent and being able to throw all that, and maybe next year we might start flipping it again and just kind of work it."

Harvey's spring debut comes, just as it did last year, against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers. He'll be following right-hander Karns, another pitcher who dealt with injuries for most of 2018 but has caught the eye of manager Brandon Hyde so far this spring.

"I'm really looking forward to watching both of those guys pitch," Hyde said. "It's going to be fun to watch. They both have been really impressive in their live BPs, and they've shown really good stuff, so I think to go face hitters in a stadium with another team, I think we're all looking forward to that.”

