Orioles shut down rookie Hunter Harvey for rest of season because of innings, soreness

Orioles rookie reliever Hunter Harvey was conspicuous in his absence from another bullpen collapse in Wednesday’s 11-10 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and it turned out there was a reason.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Harvey , was shut down for the season before the game. The former first-round pick has been a dynamic addition to the Orioles’ bullpen in the last month but has pitched just twice in September.
“We felt like he’s thrown enough innings this year, and he’s just not quite rebounding from a little bit of soreness that he had,” Hyde said. “We figured that we’d get him ready for next spring training. We’re really happy with the year that he’s had and we want to end it healthy. That’s the first thing. Hunter is going to be with us, but I won’t pitch him for the rest of the year.”
After Harvey pitched on Sept. 2 against Tampa Bay, he had over a week before he pitched again on Sept. 13 as he dealt with biceps soreness. Hyde said that outing didn’t make anything worse, instead presenting the shutdown as a good way to end Harvey’s season on a high note.
“We just feel like he’s thrown enough, and we feel like we’re really happy with the year he’s had, and want him to take the offseason and get ready for spring training,” Hyde said. “There’s [10] games to go or something like that. It didn’t feel like it was necessary to have him pitch anymore.”
Harvey had a breakout 2014 season in his first full year but missed most of the next four seasons with myriad injuries that included Tommy John elbow surgery. He had pitched 72 2/3 innings from 2015-2018 as a result.
He began this year in the rotation at Double-A Bowie, but was moved to the bullpen in early June to manage his innings but also try out a role for which his live arm might be better suited.
Harvey had a 6.12 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP in 50 innings as a starter for the Baysox, but between there and Triple-A Norfolk, had a 2.81 ERA with a 0.818 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 25 2/3 as a reliever before he was promoted on Aug. 17.
Harvey allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings over seven outings, striking out 11 with a 1.11 WHIP out of the Orioles’ bullpen, giving him 82 total innings over the three levels.
“He’s thrown more this year than he has in a long, long time, and never thrown this late in a year, and we just want to keep him healthy,” Hyde said. “So, we decided this afternoon to shut him down for the rest of the year.”