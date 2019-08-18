Hunter Harvey’s scoreless Orioles debut evokes thoughts of past and future

“It’s easier for me to watch him be a reliever; he’s not out there as long,” Bryan Harvey said. “I was hoping that he could stay a starter, but he just struggled in that role this year. He’d have a good outing, a bad outing. When he went to the bullpen, after his outing, he called and said, ‘Dad, my mind was so much freer tonight.’ I said, ‘That’s what we’ve been looking for all year.’ He said, ‘Well, as a starter, I’m trying to figure out how to go seven, eight innings, and now, I just go throw it.’ And it’s working.”