Walk-off loss demonstrates value of Hunter Harvey in Orioles bullpen

The Orioles have yet to use Hunter Harvey on back-to-back days since promoting him to the majors last month, and it’s unlikely they were going to break that trend Saturday with Friday’s appearance being his first in 11 days after a minor bout with bicep soreness. A perfect eighth inning Friday gave him 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings with only one run allowed in the majors, and since a mid-June move to the bullpen with Double-A Bowie, Harvey has a 2.53 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 32 innings as a reliever for the Baysox, Triple-A Norfolk and the Orioles.