Orioles promote former first-round pick Hunter Harvey to majors

Harvey started the year pitching in Double-A Bowie’s rotation, but he posted a 6.12 ERA in 11 starts, allowing a .304 average and 14 home runs in 50 innings. In an effort to both manage his workload and maximize his high-velocity repertoire, Harvey was moved to the bullpen, where he took off. In three relief appearances with Bowie, Harvey limited opposing batters to one hit in nine scoreless innings, striking out 11.