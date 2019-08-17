Orioles promote former first-round pick Hunter Harvey to majors

The Orioles announced Saturday morning they have promoted 2013 first-round pick Hunter Harvey to the majors from Triple-A Norfolk. Although he was called up briefly in 2018, he did not pitch and is still awaiting his major league debut
Harvey, 24, is a right-handed pitcher who was viewed as the Orioles’ top prospect early in his career after the organization took him 22nd overall in 2013. But he battled arm injuries often, and before this year, he hadn’t pitched more than 32 1/3 innings in a season since 2014.
Harvey started the year pitching in Double-A Bowie’s rotation, but he posted a 6.12 ERA in 11 starts, allowing a .304 average and 14 home runs in 50 innings. In an effort to both manage his workload and maximize his high-velocity repertoire, Harvey was moved to the bullpen, where he took off. In three relief appearances with Bowie, Harvey limited opposing batters to one hit in nine scoreless innings, striking out 11.
That earned him the promotion to Norfolk, where he continued to pitch as a reliever. Although the numbers weren’t as strong, with Harvey having a 4.32 ERA across 12 appearances, he struck out 22 in 16 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .206 average.
Harvey’s 75 2/3 innings across both levels are more than double the number he threw for Bowie in 2018 while dealing with elbow and shoulder injuries.
The Orioles will want to manage his innings, but given his background as a starter, Harvey could be deployed as a multi-inning reliever. Nine of his 15 relief appearances this year exceeded one inning.
Harvey, the son of former major leaguer reliever Bryan Harvey, will wear No. 56.