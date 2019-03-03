Orioles option Hunter Harvey to Triple-A Norfolk, reassign seven others to minor league camp

All spring long, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has said the team's only goal with former first-round pick Hunter Harvey was for him to be healthy to start the season. The team optioned Harvey to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, meaning he'll be making those preparations for 2019 in minor league camp.

Harvey was part of the first wave of camp cuts Sunday, and leaves having made two appearances in the Grapefruit League, allowing two runs on a pair of hits in his first outing on Feb. 25 at Minnesota before a scoreless inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

He's looking to complete his first healthy professional season since the Orioles took him in the first round of the 2013 draft, with Harvey's electric right arm always being one of the most tantalizing in the organization but not available enough to make a difference.

Harvey was in major league camp battling for a rotation spot until the last week of camp in 2018, but will be at minor league camp at Twin Lakes Park for all of March this time around.

The Orioles also reassigned right-hander Dean Kremer, one of the five players they received in the July trade that sent Manny Machado to Los Angeles, as well as catcher Cael Brockmeyer, left-hander Chris Lee, right-hander Zach Pop, infielder Zach Vincej, and outfielders Ryan McKenna and Mike Yastrzemski to minor league camp.

With catcher Jesus Sucre (visa) and right-hander Gregory Infante (illness) not yet available in Sarasota, the Orioles presently have 53 players in major league camp.

