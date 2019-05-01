Orioles pitchers gave up a record number of home runs in the first month. Here's the breakdown.

The Orioles gave up a record 73 home runs before May 1, a new record. The previous record was 50, set by the 1996 Detroit Tigers. Two other teams reached that number this year: the St. Louis Cardinals allowed 53; the Seattle Mariners allowed 50.

The Orioles (10-20) used 25 pitchers (including three position players) in their first 30 games. They gave up 41 home runs in 13 games at Camden Yards (3.2 a game); Dan Straily gave up all seven of his home runs at Camden Yards. In their 17 road games, the staff gave up 32 home runs (1.9 a game).

Click the photos above to see the home run breakdown by pitcher.

(Jennifer Badie)