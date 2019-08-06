After Orioles hitters set mark for consecutive games with multiple homers, their pitchers allow the same streak

Two weeks after the Orioles became the first team in major league history to hit multiple home runs in 10 consecutive games, their pitching staff managed to set the inverse record in much more predictable fashion.
The day before the Orioles’ hitters broke the record July 27 against the Los Angeles Angels, the club’s pitchers allowed two home runs to begin a record-setting streak that continued with the Yankees swatting five homers in a 9-6 victory Monday night at Camden Yards.
Austin Romine hit a solo home run off Gabriel Ynoa in the second inning, Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman homered in the sixth and Mike Ford and Tauchman homered in the eighth.
The visiting Yankees have been responsible for a disproportionate amount of home runs hit against the Orioles this year, so when the Orioles became the fourth team in major league history to allow multiple home runs in nine straight games Sunday, Monday’s outcome was almost fated.
Previously, the 2016 Houston Astros, the 2003 San Diego Padres and the 2001 Cincinnati Reds allowed multiple home runs in nine consecutive games.
As far as parallels go, the overlap of the streaks is unique on its own. The Orioles hit 22 home runs in their 10-game streak setting the record as hitters, and after Monday’s game, had allowed 31 in their past 10 games.
Tauchman’s second home run was the 223rd the Orioles allowed this season, 35 shy of the major league record set by the 2016 Reds.
Roster move
Right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, who started Sunday’s game and pitched the ninth inning Monday, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the loss. Yacabonis was the first Orioles pitcher to appear in relief the day after starting since Scott Erikson on August 20, 1995.