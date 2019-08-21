With 35 games remaining, Orioles tie major league record with 258 home runs allowed

They set the American League record for most home runs allowed in a season of 242 on Aug. 12 in New York, breaking a record set jointly by the 2017 Orioles and Chicago White Sox. They were the fastest team to allow 50 and 100 home runs in a season, and every amount of home runs thereafter by default. They allowed a record 62 home runs to the New York Yankees — the most any team has given up to a single opponent — and a record 13 to Gleyber Torres.