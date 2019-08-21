With 35 games remaining, Orioles tie major league record with 258 home runs allowed

A season full of records the Orioles would rather not set continued Wednesday night when Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield homered in the third inning off right-hander Aaron Brooks, moving them into a tie with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for the most home runs allowed in a season at 258.
Merrifield’s home run, which came in the Orioles’ 127th game of the 162-game season, cut the Orioles’ lead to 3-1 after Jonathan Villar homered and Stevie Wilkerson drove in a run with a double in the second inning.
By the modern game’s standards, the Royals might not have been the team best-equipped to push this Orioles team past the record. They averaged barely over one home run per game — 127 in 127 games entering Wednesday — and had hit the third-fewest in the majors.
It might be out-of-character for the visiting Royals, but not their accommodating hosts.
That’s all far more in line with what the 2019 Orioles have been all about. At 258 through 126 games, they’ve allowed more than two home runs per game. The Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, and Philadelphia Phillies all are on pace to allow more than the 2016 Reds, but nowhere near the Orioles’ pace, one that’s set plenty of records already.
They set the American League record for most home runs allowed in a season of 242 on Aug. 12 in New York, breaking a record set jointly by the 2017 Orioles and Chicago White Sox. They were the fastest team to allow 50 and 100 home runs in a season, and every amount of home runs thereafter by default. They allowed a record 62 home runs to the New York Yankees — the most any team has given up to a single opponent — and a record 13 to Gleyber Torres.
They’ve allowed four or more home runs in more games (23) than they’ve had games without allowing one (21). Of the 33 true pitchers to appear in a game for them this year, only three — Nate Karns, Hunter Harvey and Chandler Shepherd — didn’t allow a home run. Karns pitched four times before going on the injured list and eventually being designated for assignment. Harvey and Shepherd only pitched once in an Orioles uniform.
David Hess leads the way with 28 of the 258 allowed, with Dylan Bundy allowing 25 home runs and Dan Straily’s 22 home runs allowed in 47 2/3 innings a significant piece of this puzzle. Including Straily’s 22, 33 of the home runs were allowed by pitchers no longer in the organization, a list that also features Mike Wright, Josh Lucas, Yefry Ramirez and Matt Wotherspoon.
An additional 12 were yielded by pitchers who are in the organization but were removed from the 40-man roster.
Those 258 home runs are distributed between 127 players, and every team the Orioles faced hit at least two off them.
The next record on the horizon, once they take sole possession of this from the 2016 Reds, will be the MLB record for most home runs allowed in August. The 2002 Colorado Rockies allowed 56 home runs; the Orioles entered Wednesday allowing 50.
