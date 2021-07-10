From Cal Ripken Jr. to Mark Trumbo, here’s how Orioles stars have fared at the Home Run Derby

Beginning in 1991, the format changed to a three-round contest, with players trying to hit as many home runs as possible before reaching 10 outs in each round. The tally reset for each round, with the top four advancing to the second round, and the top two advancing to the final. Ripken, 30, then a nine-time All-Star, took advantage of the new rules, hitting 12 total home runs — seven more than any other competitor — to take home the top prize. It was a banner year for the Orioles legend, who was named the MVP of the All-Star Game, took home AL MVP honors for the second time and won his first Gold Glove award.