From Cal Ripken Jr. to Mark Trumbo, here’s how Orioles stars have fared at the Home Run Derby

C.J. Doon
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 10, 2021 5:00 AM

When slugger Trey Mancini competes in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Denver’s Coors Field, punctuating his comeback from stage 3 colon cancer, he’ll be the first Orioles player to participate since 2016.

Since the inaugural event in 1985, the Orioles have produced two winners and some memorable moments. Here’s a look at the team’s history in the annual All-Star competition:

Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray — July 15, 1985, at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis

In the inaugural Home Run Derby, each player was given two “innings” to hit as many home runs as possible before reaching five outs, with an out defined as any swing that did not result in a home run. Orioles slugger Eddie Murray, making his fifth straight All-Star Game appearance at age 29, hit four home runs to tie for second place, while a 24-year-old Orioles shortstop by the name of Cal Ripken Jr., an All-Star for the third straight year, hit just one to finish in last place. The Cincinnati Reds’ Dave Parker, the 34-year-old former MVP with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hit six to take home the crown.

Mickey Tettleton — July 10, 1989, at Anaheim Stadium

The early versions of the Home Run Derby didn’t exactly feature many long balls, with Orioles catcher Mickey Tettleton tying for third place with just one homer. Tettleton, 28, was making his first All-Star Game appearance in his second season in Baltimore, but was later traded to the Detroit Tigers for right-hander Jeff Robinson, who pitched in just 21 games for the Orioles. Texas Rangers slugger Ruben Sierra won the event with three homers.

The Orioles Cal Ripken Jr. poses with his MVP trophy after the 62nd All-Star Game in Toronto on July 9, 1991. Ripken, who won the Home Run Derby, hit a game-winning three-run homer in the third inning.
The Orioles Cal Ripken Jr. poses with his MVP trophy after the 62nd All-Star Game in Toronto on July 9, 1991. Ripken, who won the Home Run Derby, hit a game-winning three-run homer in the third inning. (Lennox McLendon/AP)

Cal Ripken Jr. — July 8, 1991, at SkyDome in Toronto

Beginning in 1991, the format changed to a three-round contest, with players trying to hit as many home runs as possible before reaching 10 outs in each round. The tally reset for each round, with the top four advancing to the second round, and the top two advancing to the final. Ripken, 30, then a nine-time All-Star, took advantage of the new rules, hitting 12 total home runs — seven more than any other competitor — to take home the top prize. It was a banner year for the Orioles legend, who was named the MVP of the All-Star Game, took home AL MVP honors for the second time and won his first Gold Glove award.

Cal Ripken Jr. — July 13, 1992, at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego

Ripken struggled to defend his crown the following season, hitting just four home runs as Oakland Athletics star Mark McGwire ran away with the title with 12 long balls. A budding Ken Griffey Jr., already making his third All-Star appearance at age 22, finished second with seven homers.

Orioles center fielder Brady Anderson (9) is congratulated by third base coach Sam Perlozzo as he rounds third base after hitting the game-winning home run against the Minnesota Twins on April 13, 1996.
Orioles center fielder Brady Anderson (9) is congratulated by third base coach Sam Perlozzo as he rounds third base after hitting the game-winning home run against the Minnesota Twins on April 13, 1996. (John Makely / Baltimore Sun)

Brady Anderson — July 8, 1996, at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia

An All-Star for the second time at age 32, Orioles outfielder Brady Anderson was in the midst of a career-best season when he entered the Home Run Derby in 1996. He finished with 11 homers — five in the first round and six in the second — for a third-place finish behind legendary sluggers McGwire and the San Francisco Giants’ Barry Bonds, who hit 17 to claim the crown. Anderson finished that season with 50 homers and 110 RBIs, earning a ninth-place finish in American League MVP voting.

Brady Anderson — July 7, 1997, at Jacobs Field in Cleveland

Fresh off that stunning campaign, Anderson took another swing at the Home Run Derby. This time, he struggled, hitting just four homers and failing to advance to the second round. New York Yankees first baseman Tino Martinez actually hit fewer total homers than Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker, but he bested him in the finals, 3-1, to win the title.

The Orioles' Rafael Palmeiro tosses his bat after competing in the Home Run Derby at Denver's Coors Field on July 6, 1998.
The Orioles' Rafael Palmeiro tosses his bat after competing in the Home Run Derby at Denver's Coors Field on July 6, 1998. (DAVID ZALUBOWSKI / Associated Press)

Rafael Palmeiro — July 6, 1998, at Coors Field in Colorado

Playing in the All-Star Game for the third time and first with the Orioles, Rafael Palmeiro, 33, hit seven homers in the first round before coming up short in the semifinals and finishing fourth. The Mariners’ Ken Griffey Jr. hit 19 overall to claim his second Home Run Derby title, besting the Cleveland Indians’ Jim Thome.

B.J. Surhoff — July 12, 1999, at Fenway Park in Boston

Making his first and only All-Star appearance at age 34, Orioles outfielder B.J. Surhoff mustered only two homers in the first round, falling short of advancing. Griffey Jr. overcame a slow start to finish on top for his second straight title. Surhoff finished the season with a career-high 28 homers and 107 RBIs while batting .308 with an .839 OPS. The next season, the Orioles traded him with Gabe Molina to the Atlanta Braves for Trent Hubbard, Fernando Lunar and Luis Rivera.

Orioles shortstop Miguel Tejada won the 2004 Home Run Derby, swatting a then-record 27 total home runs at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Tejada, a late substitute for the New York Yankees' Jason Giambi, edged out hometown favorite Lance Berkman of the Astros in the final round, 5-4, becoming the first Oriole to win the contest since Cal Ripken Jr. in 1991.
Orioles shortstop Miguel Tejada won the 2004 Home Run Derby, swatting a then-record 27 total home runs at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Tejada, a late substitute for the New York Yankees' Jason Giambi, edged out hometown favorite Lance Berkman of the Astros in the final round, 5-4, becoming the first Oriole to win the contest since Cal Ripken Jr. in 1991. (AP photo)

Miguel Tejada and Rafael Palmeiro — July 12, 2004, at Minute Maid Park in Houston

In his first season with Baltimore after signing a six-year, $72 million deal, shortstop Miguel Tejada, 30, became the second Oriole to win the Home Run Derby when he hit a then-record 27 home runs across three rounds. Tejada hit seven in the first round, 15 in the semifinals and five in the finals to best Houston Astros slugger Lance Berkman. It highlighted the first of three straight All-Star seasons with the Orioles for Tejada, who finished the 2004 season with 34 home runs and a league-leading 150 RBIs while batting .311. Not to be overlooked, Palmeiro finished third in the Derby with 14 home runs, including nine in the first round.

Miguel Tejada — July 10, 2006, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh

After MLB chose to celebrate the World Baseball Classic with an international Derby in 2005, Tejada returned in 2006 seeking a second title. He finished with just three home runs as Philadelphia Phillies budding star Ryan Howard hit 23 to outlast New York Mets third baseman David Wright. Tejada was later traded in 2007 to the Houston Astros for Matt Albers, Mike Costanzo, Troy Patton, Dennis Sarfate and Luke Scott.

Chris Davis follows through on a swing at the Home Run Derby at Citi Field in New York on July 15, 2013.
Chris Davis follows through on a swing at the Home Run Derby at Citi Field in New York on July 15, 2013. (Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Davis — July 15, 2013, at Citi Field in New York

On his way to leading the major leagues in home runs and RBIs in 2013, first baseman Chris Davis, 27, was named an All-Star for the first time. He showed off his powerful bat in the Derby, hitting eight home runs in the first round and four in the semifinals to finish in fourth place behind the Rockies’ Michael Cuddyer, the Nationals’ Bryce Harper and eventual winner Yoenis Cespedes of the Athletics.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones bats during the Home Run Derby at Target Field on July 14, 2014.
Orioles center fielder Adam Jones bats during the Home Run Derby at Target Field on July 14, 2014. (Elsa, Getty Images)

Adam Jones — July 14, 2014, at Target Field in Minneapolis

Making his third straight All-Star appearance, Orioles center fielder Adam Jones put together a strong showing in his first and only Home Run Derby. Jones, 28, hit four home runs in the first round and three in the second, finishing in fourth place as Cespedes claimed his second straight title. Jones finished that season with 29 home runs and 96 RBIs as the Orioles reached the American League Championship Series for the first time since 1997.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones brings teammate Manny Machado his own salsa during the Home Run Derby at the Great American Ball Park on July 13, 2015, in Cincinnati.
Orioles center fielder Adam Jones brings teammate Manny Machado his own salsa during the Home Run Derby at the Great American Ball Park on July 13, 2015, in Cincinnati. (Elsa / Getty Images)

Manny Machado — July 13, 2015, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati

With the format changing to a head-to-head bracket, a 22-year-old rising star by the name of Manny Machado made his Home Run Derby debut. The Orioles third baseman lost a thrilling battle to Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson in the first round, 13-12 — despite a midround salsa snack from teammate Adam Jones — with Pederson defeating Albert Pujols in the semifinals before falling to the Reds’ Todd Frazier in the final round, 15-14. Machado ascended to superstar status that season, hitting .286 with 35 homers and 96 RBIs with Gold Glove defense at third base to finish fourth in AL MVP voting.

The Orioles' Mark Trumbo hits during the Home Run Derby on July 11, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)
The Orioles' Mark Trumbo hits during the Home Run Derby on July 11, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong / Associated Press)

Mark Trumbo — July 11, 2016, at Petco Park in San Diego

With the Orioles’ window of contention closing, Mark Trumbo, 30, gave the Orioles lineup a lift on his way to a major league-leading 47 home runs. He earned the top seed in the Home Run Derby and defeated the Dodgers’ Corey Seager, 16-15, in the first round before losing to eventual winner Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins, 17-14, in the second round. The Orioles fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in the winner-take-all AL wild-card game that season, signaling the beginning of the end of the Buck Showalter-Dan Duquette era.

