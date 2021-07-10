From Cal Ripken Jr. to Mark Trumbo, here’s how Orioles stars have fared at the Home Run Derby

When slugger Trey Mancini competes in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Denver’s Coors Field, punctuating his comeback from stage 3 colon cancer, he’ll be the first Orioles player to participate since 2016.
Since the inaugural event in 1985, the Orioles have produced two winners and some memorable moments. Here’s a look at the team’s history in the annual All-Star competition:
Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray — July 15, 1985, at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis
In the inaugural Home Run Derby, each player was given two “innings” to hit as many home runs as possible before reaching five outs, with an out defined as any swing that did not result in a home run. Orioles slugger Eddie Murray, making his fifth straight All-Star Game appearance at age 29, hit four home runs to tie for second place, while a 24-year-old Orioles shortstop by the name of Cal Ripken Jr., an All-Star for the third straight year, hit just one to finish in last place. The Cincinnati Reds’ Dave Parker, the 34-year-old former MVP with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hit six to take home the crown.
Mickey Tettleton — July 10, 1989, at Anaheim Stadium
The early versions of the Home Run Derby didn’t exactly feature many long balls, with Orioles catcher Mickey Tettleton tying for third place with just one homer. Tettleton, 28, was making his first All-Star Game appearance in his second season in Baltimore, but was later traded to the Detroit Tigers for right-hander Jeff Robinson, who pitched in just 21 games for the Orioles. Texas Rangers slugger Ruben Sierra won the event with three homers.
Cal Ripken Jr. — July 8, 1991, at SkyDome in Toronto
Beginning in 1991, the format changed to a three-round contest, with players trying to hit as many home runs as possible before reaching 10 outs in each round. The tally reset for each round, with the top four advancing to the second round, and the top two advancing to the final. Ripken, 30, then a nine-time All-Star, took advantage of the new rules, hitting 12 total home runs — seven more than any other competitor — to take home the top prize. It was a banner year for the Orioles legend, who was named the MVP of the All-Star Game, took home AL MVP honors for the second time and won his first Gold Glove award.
Cal Ripken Jr. — July 13, 1992, at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego
Ripken struggled to defend his crown the following season, hitting just four home runs as Oakland Athletics star Mark McGwire ran away with the title with 12 long balls. A budding Ken Griffey Jr., already making his third All-Star appearance at age 22, finished second with seven homers.
Brady Anderson — July 8, 1996, at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia
An All-Star for the second time at age 32, Orioles outfielder Brady Anderson was in the midst of a career-best season when he entered the Home Run Derby in 1996. He finished with 11 homers — five in the first round and six in the second — for a third-place finish behind legendary sluggers McGwire and the San Francisco Giants’ Barry Bonds, who hit 17 to claim the crown. Anderson finished that season with 50 homers and 110 RBIs, earning a ninth-place finish in American League MVP voting.
Brady Anderson — July 7, 1997, at Jacobs Field in Cleveland
Fresh off that stunning campaign, Anderson took another swing at the Home Run Derby. This time, he struggled, hitting just four homers and failing to advance to the second round. New York Yankees first baseman Tino Martinez actually hit fewer total homers than Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker, but he bested him in the finals, 3-1, to win the title.
Rafael Palmeiro — July 6, 1998, at Coors Field in Colorado
Playing in the All-Star Game for the third time and first with the Orioles, Rafael Palmeiro, 33, hit seven homers in the first round before coming up short in the semifinals and finishing fourth. The Mariners’ Ken Griffey Jr. hit 19 overall to claim his second Home Run Derby title, besting the Cleveland Indians’ Jim Thome.
B.J. Surhoff — July 12, 1999, at Fenway Park in Boston
Making his first and only All-Star appearance at age 34, Orioles outfielder B.J. Surhoff mustered only two homers in the first round, falling short of advancing. Griffey Jr. overcame a slow start to finish on top for his second straight title. Surhoff finished the season with a career-high 28 homers and 107 RBIs while batting .308 with an .839 OPS. The next season, the Orioles traded him with Gabe Molina to the Atlanta Braves for Trent Hubbard, Fernando Lunar and Luis Rivera.
Miguel Tejada and Rafael Palmeiro — July 12, 2004, at Minute Maid Park in Houston
In his first season with Baltimore after signing a six-year, $72 million deal, shortstop Miguel Tejada, 30, became the second Oriole to win the Home Run Derby when he hit a then-record 27 home runs across three rounds. Tejada hit seven in the first round, 15 in the semifinals and five in the finals to best Houston Astros slugger Lance Berkman. It highlighted the first of three straight All-Star seasons with the Orioles for Tejada, who finished the 2004 season with 34 home runs and a league-leading 150 RBIs while batting .311. Not to be overlooked, Palmeiro finished third in the Derby with 14 home runs, including nine in the first round.
Miguel Tejada — July 10, 2006, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh
After MLB chose to celebrate the World Baseball Classic with an international Derby in 2005, Tejada returned in 2006 seeking a second title. He finished with just three home runs as Philadelphia Phillies budding star Ryan Howard hit 23 to outlast New York Mets third baseman David Wright. Tejada was later traded in 2007 to the Houston Astros for Matt Albers, Mike Costanzo, Troy Patton, Dennis Sarfate and Luke Scott.
Chris Davis — July 15, 2013, at Citi Field in New York
On his way to leading the major leagues in home runs and RBIs in 2013, first baseman Chris Davis, 27, was named an All-Star for the first time. He showed off his powerful bat in the Derby, hitting eight home runs in the first round and four in the semifinals to finish in fourth place behind the Rockies’ Michael Cuddyer, the Nationals’ Bryce Harper and eventual winner Yoenis Cespedes of the Athletics.
Adam Jones — July 14, 2014, at Target Field in Minneapolis
Making his third straight All-Star appearance, Orioles center fielder Adam Jones put together a strong showing in his first and only Home Run Derby. Jones, 28, hit four home runs in the first round and three in the second, finishing in fourth place as Cespedes claimed his second straight title. Jones finished that season with 29 home runs and 96 RBIs as the Orioles reached the American League Championship Series for the first time since 1997.
Manny Machado — July 13, 2015, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati
With the format changing to a head-to-head bracket, a 22-year-old rising star by the name of Manny Machado made his Home Run Derby debut. The Orioles third baseman lost a thrilling battle to Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson in the first round, 13-12 — despite a midround salsa snack from teammate Adam Jones — with Pederson defeating Albert Pujols in the semifinals before falling to the Reds’ Todd Frazier in the final round, 15-14. Machado ascended to superstar status that season, hitting .286 with 35 homers and 96 RBIs with Gold Glove defense at third base to finish fourth in AL MVP voting.
Mark Trumbo — July 11, 2016, at Petco Park in San Diego
With the Orioles’ window of contention closing, Mark Trumbo, 30, gave the Orioles lineup a lift on his way to a major league-leading 47 home runs. He earned the top seed in the Home Run Derby and defeated the Dodgers’ Corey Seager, 16-15, in the first round before losing to eventual winner Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins, 17-14, in the second round. The Orioles fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in the winner-take-all AL wild-card game that season, signaling the beginning of the end of the Buck Showalter-Dan Duquette era.