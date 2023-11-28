Orioles unveil 2024 home first pitch times, including 6:35 p.m. games on weeknights

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles on Tuesday announced the start times of their 81 home games in 2024, including a 3:05 p.m. first pitch for their March 28 season opener against the Los Angeles Angels and almost 30 weeknight games that will begin at 6:35 p.m.

The only weeknight game at Camden Yards this season that will begin after 7 p.m. is Aug. 22 against the Houston Astros, with all 29 other such contests beginning at 6:35 p.m., an earlier start meant to benefit families with children. The home schedule also includes 10 midweek day games, typically lining up with holidays or accommodating team travel.

The reigning American League East champions will also have 13 Saturday home games with a first pitch of 4:05 p.m., with the lone exception being a June 29 matchup with the World Series champion Texas Rangers that begins at 7:15 p.m.

Friday games in Baltimore are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., and the club’s Sunday home games have first pitch times of 1:35 p.m.

All dates and times are subject to change. The Orioles notably do not yet have a lease to play at Camden Yards in 2024 or beyond, with their current agreement with the Maryland Stadium Authority set to expire Dec. 31.

The team also announced Birdland Memberships, its form of season tickets, will go on sale Thursday.