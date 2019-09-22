Chris Davis’ homer makes a winner of John Means, 2-1 over Mariners, in Orioles’ home finale

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias each spent time ahead of the team’s final home game of 2019 addressing first baseman Chris Davis, who in the middle of a seven-year contract finds himself struggling mightily for a second straight season.
Elias was emphatic that he expected Davis to be part of the club when players report to Sarasota, Florida, for spring training next season. He has referenced an offseason program created in hopes of making Davis more of a productive player amid his $161 million deal.
“We’re gonna try," Elias said. "I’ve talked to him recently. I’ve talked with him throughout the year. I’ve talked to his representation. We’re gonna try different things. It’s a really frustrating situation, and it’s one of the many things that we stepped into and have inherited and are working on, but he’s got a lot left on his contract. That’s the reality. As I’ve said, I don’t take that lightly. So we’re gonna keep working with him.”
Both Hyde and Elias offered their support of Davis and his status with the organization going forward. But Davis provided a statement of his own with a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of Sunday’s home finale, a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
It was Davis’ 11th home run of 2019, five fewer than he hit last season while setting a major league mark for lowest batting average by a qualified player. The results have not improved much in 2019, with Davis setting majors league marks for consecutive hitless at-bats and plate appearances earlier in the season while being relegated to a bench role down the stretch.
Hyde planned to get both Davis and designated hitter Mark Trumbo into Sunday’s lineup, with Trumbo a pending free agent and Davis’ roster spot in question given his performance. Trey Mancini’s bruised left leg, the result of recent hit-by-pitches, made that lineup manipulation easier.
So there Davis was, batting seventh and playing first, making only his sixth start in 21 September games. He struck out looking in his first at-bat and walked in his second trip to the plate against Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzalez, who allowed an RBI double to Renato Núñez and no other damage in his first 6 2/3 innings.
Then Davis pounded a 2-1 sinker out to right-center, providing a lead that made a winner of All-Star John Means, who completed his strong season at Camden Yards with seven innings of one-run ball.
Home cooking
Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened in 1992, the same year a second-year pitcher named Mike Mussina posted a 2.65 ERA in the new ballpark.
Although that remains the standard 27 years later for a first- or second-year Orioles pitcher, Means will get another crack at it next year after completing a dominant rookie season in Baltimore’s home confines. Means allowed one run in seven innings to lower his season ERA at Camden Yards to 2.74, the sixth-best mark by an Oriole since that 1992 season.
For the second straight start, he found himself down two batters in, allowing a leadoff triple to Shed Long and an RBI single to J.P. Crawford in a 25-pitch first inning. From there, he cruised, regularly inducing light contact and stranding runners at second in both the fifth and seventh.
Means wrapped up his home season in front of an announced 17,540, bringing the Orioles’ seasonlong home attendance to just under 1.31 million, the lowest in Oriole Park’s history.