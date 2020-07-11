‘Always ready, never in a hurry’: Orioles hitters quickly ramping up for shortened season

“The thing that he’s carried over from March,” Long said, " is he has made a decision to be up there and be ready to hit and not be so in-between and not be uncomfortable up there and [have a] willingness to let the results be what they are, but give himself the best opportunity to be successful by really being ready to hit and having the mentality to be up there ready to swing the bat and attack the ball and do some damage. It was really refreshing, after being with him last year, to see him come in with that outlook.”